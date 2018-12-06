Crews contain gas leak in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews in Nashua, New Hampshire contained a gas leak Thursday night, officials say.

Firefighters responding to a gas main break in the area of 5 Chase St. found an active leak from a one-inch gas line caused by construction in the street, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

About 25 residents were evacuated while officials worked to contain the leak.

The leak was eventually mitigated by Liberty Utilities with the support of Nashua firefighters, who conducted air monitoring within all the residence on Chase Street to ensure they were safe for residents to reoccupy.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)