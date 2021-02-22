Crews continue search for man who fell through ice in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews resumed their search Monday morning for a man who fell through the ice and into a small bog reservoir in Wareham.

Dive teams searched the reservoir in the area of 786 County Road after witnesses reported a man had fallen through the ice around 4:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Their rescue mission was suspended around midnight but started up again around 9 a.m.

Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell says the search has been difficult given the elements.

“It’s a pond used for flooding cranberry bogs basically during cranberry season, and the water is murky — stumps, trees, and other objects in there, so it’s a lot of hazards they’re trying to get around,” he said. “Plus, there’s ice. They’re trying to get ice moved around. Under the ice, using divers and side-scan sonar, et cetera.”

Nancy Andrews, who lives nearby, says the water is never safe on the bog reservoir.

“That’s never really frozen,” she explained. “It’s like any other pond. If you’re not gonna have a lot of cold weather continuously, you know, it’s just never gonna be safe. This isn’t Vermont or New Hampshire or Maine or Montana. They just don’t, they don’t freeze hard and long enough for a period of time to wanna be safe.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)