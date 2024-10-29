SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews across several communities are on the ground and in the skies trying to put out the growing flames as massive brush fires and smoke continue to spread through the area.

In Salem Tuesday, where schools canceled all outdoor activities as the city continues the days-long battle against the smoke, a National Guard helicopter dumped large buckets of water on the blaze.

“If we don’t have the airwing, we might not be able to get the water we need way out there,” said Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne.

Salem Public Schools also dismissed classes early at the nearby high school.

“I haven’t been over to Salem High School, but apparently walking the hallways you could smell the smoke,” said Chris O’Donnell, with Salem Public Schools.

Students at Horace Mann Laboratory School were also relocated to Witchcraft Heights Elementary School due to the smoke.

“We were in the library, but we had to evacuate because some kids have asthma and the air was bad for them,” said Aabryell Castillo, a relocated student.

The fire broke out around midnight. Dionne said the terrain is steep, with a ravine in the middle and houses surrounding the thick, wooded area.

Rachel Schultze’s apartment borders the Salem woods and she took photos of the flames close by.

“I said to my boyfriend, ‘It literally looks like the world is burning,'” Schultze said. “It was crazy watching some of the dead trees go up in flames.”

The state department of fire services said there were 47 fires burning in the state as of Monday morning, 18 of which started on Sunday.

Communities impacted include Wilmington, Beverly, Canton, Weston, and Stoughton.

The largest brush fire, in Middleton has spread to more than 250 acres — four times the reported size from one day prior.

“Hopefully we get some rain soon to help this situation,” said Wayne Farrin, of Middleton. “You know, it’s tough.”

As the work to contain the fires is expected to continue throughout the day, firefighters across Massachusetts are trying to bring what Mother Nature has not — water, with the help of the National Guard and water dropping helicopters.

SKY7-HD spotted a U.S. National Guard helicopter dumping 600-gallon buckets of water on the blaze in Middleton. The buckets were refilled at nearby Middleton Pond.

“I don’t think today will be the last day. I think we’ll be back at it for tomorrow and beyond,” Middleton Fire Chief Doug Lecolst said Tuesday.

Since the fires were first reported over the weekend, more than 200 firefighters from three dozen communities have joined forces to contain the blaze.

“I hate snow, but I could go for a foot of snow right now. Yeah, we need rain,” Lecolst said.

There were no plans to cancel or delay classes at Salem High School or Horace Mann Laboratory School on Wednesday.

