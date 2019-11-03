Crews continue to restore power in Maine, Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Crews are continuing to restore power in areas of northern New England after a wind and rain storm starting on Halloween toppled trees and power lines and flooded roads.

About 7,800 customers in Maine and 3,400 in Vermont were without service by Sunday afternoon.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Saturday toured some of the damaged areas, including Johnson, Montgomery, Richford, Enosburgh, Cambridge and Stowe.

The state is seeking a preliminary damage assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see if it can get federal help to pay for repairs.

