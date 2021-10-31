NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people were still in the dark and cold on Sunday after a fall nor’easter created widespread power outages, but officials promised most power would be restored by the end of the weekend.

At the height of the storm, about half a million people were without power and more than 900 homes and businesses were without power as of 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“It’s just really frustrating, we thought we’d have it back by now,” said resident Brian Carnes.

“It’s amazing how you appreciate the simple things in life when you don’t have them,” added resident Aaron Hassan.

Gov. Charlie Baker visited storm damage in Marshfield and said crews, many coming in from Canada, were making progress.

“Obviously we’ll take a look and talk to the utilities and talk about limiting the damage in the future, but we live in New England, this is going to happen, the important thing is getting things back up as soon as possible,” Baker said.

Eversource officials say crews are working around the clock to restore power Saturday, noting they “are in the late stages of the restoration process where the final outages often call for extensive repairs that are labor-intensive and time-consuming.”

“I know it’s frustrating, being without power for multiple days is just very frustrating, all the families, electronics,” said Eversource Massachusetts president Craig Hallstron. “It’s tough to provide good updates at the beginning because of the devastation but as we go on we can provide more granular updates and that’s where we’ve gotten the last couple of days.”

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with southeastern Mass., felt the brunt of the strong winds during the fall nor’easter that lasted from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

