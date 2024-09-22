NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews raced to a once-in-a-lifetime call on Sunday after eight bulls escaped from a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro and went trotting down the street.

Seven have been rounded up, with officials still looking for the eighth.

Video from the front of porch of a nearby home shows the bulls trotting down the street in the middle of the day. Fire officials say the bulls were part of the rodeo when they decided to make a run for it.

Another video from a driver who was in the area at the time of the escape shows the bulls gathered on the side of the roadway. Officials say the eighth bull shouldn’t be considered a threat to the community but if you see one, don’t approach it, just call 911.

