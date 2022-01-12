BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews began demolishing the last of the tents in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston on Wednesday as city officials worked to clear the homeless encampment.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had set a Wednesday deadline for getting people living in the area into housing and other needed services.

The Wu administration set the deadline after the Boston Public Health Commission’s survey last month identified 145 people living in the area, which has become the epicenter of the city’s homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises.

Video from the scene showed crews using bulldozers to lift piles of trash into dump trucks.

Wu was on hand for the removal process to help the remaining residents of the encampment find new living quarters.

Removing the remaining encampments will take more than one day, Wu said, and public health, public works and police officials will remain in the neighborhood after Wednesday to complete the cleanup.

As of Monday, 83 people had moved into new housing from the encampments with space available for the other 62 living there at the time of the December survey.

