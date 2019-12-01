Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Border Cafe in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that broke out at the Border Cafe in Cambridge Sunday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of an odor of smoke in the Church Street restaurant around 1:30 p.m. found smoke billowing out of the roof, fire officials said.

No additional information has been released.

