Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Border Cafe in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that broke out at the Border Cafe in Cambridge Sunday afternoon.
Crews responding to a report of an odor of smoke in the Church Street restaurant around 1:30 p.m. found smoke billowing out of the roof, fire officials said.
No additional information has been released.
