LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm house fire in Lawrence Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Brookfield Street found smoke pouring out of the two-and-a-half-story home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

