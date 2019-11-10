Crews extinguish 2-alarm house fire in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm house fire in Wellesley early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Durant Road around 4:15 a.m. found heavy flames showing from the home and were able to knock it down quickly.

Newton firefighters responded to assist knocking down the flames.

Wellesley Fire Chief says no one was home at the time.

“There was heavy fire showing so I don’t know how long its been burning since, it was pretty much contained to the outside, some interior work had to be done,” he said.

Crews say there is significant damage to the front of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Busy night; E7 L1 C2 at Wellesley’s 2nd alarm at 24 Durant Rd last night. E4 and the ASU responded later to assist. The fire building is the off to the left side of the photo. #newtonfire #nfd pic.twitter.com/Q5PnK0wBw3 — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) November 10, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)