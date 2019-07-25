Crews extinguish 3-alarm house fire in Worcester after honoring Lt. at his funeral

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm blaze at a home in Worcester on Thursday after honoring Lt. John Kennedy at his funeral.

Worcester fire crews responding to a reported house fire on Birch Street found heavy flames and smoke coming from the third floor of the house.

In a post on the Worcester Fire Department’s twitter page, they said, “Very proud of our members today. They sent our brother Lt. Kennedy to his final resting place with honor and then fought a challenging 3 alarm fire on Birch St. Worcester Firefighters always rise to the challenge.”

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.