Crews extinguish 4-alarm blaze in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a 4-alarm house fire in Weston Saturday morning.

Firefighters arriving to a house on Glen Road around 12 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.

Weston firefighters got help from several nearby towns and were able to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Glen Rd Command now requesting a 4th Alarm Needham and Lincoln Engines and Bedford Ladder to the Fire — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) August 3, 2019

Scenes from the fire on Glen Rd early this morning. https://t.co/LmBrI31T5Z — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) August 3, 2019

