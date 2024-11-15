GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that began in the fireplace of a Grafton home Thursday evening, officials said.

At around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to 37 Deernolm St. for a report of a fire, according to the Grafton Fire Department. Officials said the fire spread from the fireplace to the walls of the home.

Firefighters from Westboro and Sutton also arrived on scene, and the flames were mostly contained to the first floor of the home, the department said. No injuries were reported.

A building inspector was called to the scene. The estimated cost on damage was not immediately clear, but the Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

