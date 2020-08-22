Crews extinguish apartment fire above pizza shop in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews were able to contain a working fire coming from an apartment above a pizza shop on Saturday morning in Nashua, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of smoke inside of a building on Amherst Street found flames coming from the ceiling of an apartment on the second floor above Milano’s House of Pizza, fire officials said.

The fire was contained to the ceiling and roof area above two apartment units, according to officials.

The building was unoccupied at the time, officials said.

Three residents are displaced because of the fire.

