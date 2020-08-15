Crews extinguish apartment fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were at the scene of an apartment fire on Friday night in Gloucester, officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on Prospect Street around 8:40 p.m. found flames coming from a first floor apartment of an 8-unit building, officials said.

The fire was contained to the first unit and was quickly knocked down, fire officials said.

All residents were evacuated and power was cut to the building due to potential damage to the electrical service line, officials said.

The first floor unit was significantly damaged and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

