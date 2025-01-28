BERKLEY, MASS. (WHDH) – Crews extinguished a fire at a Berkley workshop Monday night, according to the Berkley Fire Department.

The blaze began in the two-story building at 5 Adams Lane, and crews from neighboring towns responded to assist Berkley firefighters, the department said.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, officials said.

Police officers blocked off the road as the fire was extinguished.

