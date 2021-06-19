WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene after a car caught fire at a gas station in Westborough on Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a car fire next to the fuel pumps at All Town Mobil battled the flames that consumed a red Jeep.

The fire did not spread to any structures, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

There was no word whether anyone was injured by the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Quick work by Westborough Engine 4 to knock down this auto fire next to the fuel pumps at All Town Mobil at 130 Turnpike Road. There was no extension to the structure. pic.twitter.com/JqXFxHLIs5 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 19, 2021

