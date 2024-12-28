BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a car fire in Brockton Saturday, officials said.

Crews extinguished the flames at the intersection of Warren and Forest avenues, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

The front of the white vehicle was left charred, according to photos from the department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)