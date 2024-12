BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a car fire in Brookline Tuesday morning, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The vehicle caught fire near the intersection of Newton and Clyde streets, police said.

About an hour later, first responders had put out the flames and cleared the scene, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)