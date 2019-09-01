Crews extinguish car fire in Springfield sparked by mechanical malfunction

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Springfield extinguished a car fire Saturday night that was sparked by a mechanical malfunction, crews say.

Crews responding to the area of 107 Groveland Street found a 2009 Nissan Murano heavily engulfed in flames and were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be a mechanical malfunction.

There were no injuries reported.

