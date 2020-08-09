Crews extinguish fast-moving house fire in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a fire that extended to a home in Shrewsbury on Saturday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call for a yard fire on Turning Leaf Circle around 9:25 p.m. found that the flames had extended to the first-floor exterior of the home and to the attic, fire officials said.

The lone occupant of the home had self evacuated prior to their arrival.

Crews from Westborough and Northborough helped extinguish the flames 10 minutes later, fire officials said.

The fire caused significant damage to the roof and attic space, and there was smoke and water damage to the interior, according to fire officials.

Fire officials estimate damages at $250,000.

