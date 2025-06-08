CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a fire that broke out in an unoccupied industrial building on Saturday.

Video from the scene showed fire crews using ladder trucks to battle the blaze at the intersection of Smith Place and Rooney Street, which blanketed the area in smoke.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

