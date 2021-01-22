Crews extinguish fire at multi-family home in Dorchester leaving 8 adults, 6 children displaced

Credit: Boston Fire Dept.

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze that broke out a multi-family home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood on Friday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 24 York Street found heavy smoke coming from the three-family home.

Photos from the scene showed fire crews using ladders to control the flames.

Eight adults and six children were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

