Crews extinguish fire at multi-family home in Dorchester leaving 8 adults, 6 children displaced

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze that broke out a multi-family home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood on Friday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 24 York Street found heavy smoke coming from the three-family home.

Photos from the scene showed fire crews using ladders to control the flames.

Eight adults and six children were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 7:15 pm a fire at 24 York St. Dorchester a 3 family building . Fire in the rear on the second floor extending to the third floor. pic.twitter.com/iQrcT0QClj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2021

