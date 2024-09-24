RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shaw’s grocery store in Raynham reopened for business Tuesday after a fire ignited inside a beverage cooler Monday morning, officials announced.

Raynham’s police and fire chiefs in a joint statement said crews first responded to the Shaw’s location off New State Highway near 11:15 a.m. after the Raynham Fire Department received a fire alarm activation from the store.

A pair of Raynham police officers arrived before firefighters and managed to extinguish most of the fire using a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters arrived moments later and finished dousing the flames, officials said. Firefighters then brought the damaged cooler out of the store and worked to ventilate the building.

Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita and Police Chief David LaPlante in their statement said crews cleared the scene near 1:15 p.m.

Officials said Shaw’s brought in a restoration company to clean the store before it reopened Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

LaCivita and LaPlante said the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

