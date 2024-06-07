SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that engulfed a storage room at a Swansea high school Thursday afternoon, according to the Swansea Fire Department.

At 2:55 p.m., the fire department was alerted to smoke inside Joseph Case High School after students were dismissed for the day, the department said.

Fire crews found smoke near the ceiling of a hallway on the first floor, and then discovered a fire burning in a nearby storage room, according to the fire department. Firefighters brought several hoses down the hall and managed to contain the fire to the one room.

As the campus suffered fire and smoke damage, the school will be closed Friday for cleaning, the fire department said.

“Companies did a great job stretching multiple handlines into the building, finding the seat of the fire, and containing the fire to a single storeroom,” Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hajder said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. However, the fire appears to be accidental, fire officials said.

