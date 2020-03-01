Crews extinguish flames at South Boston home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a fire that broke out at a South Boston home on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a fire on East Eighth Street after 8:30 a.m. saw smoke coming from the third floor of a three-family home, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire was extinguished and two residents were displaced, officials said.

Damages are estimated at $100,000 and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

At 8:40 am a fire on the 3rd floor, of a three family house at 588 East Eighth St. South Boston. No injuries to report, there are 2 residents displaced by the fire. The damages are estimated at 100, 000. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire pic.twitter.com/wljkNTcW8l — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 1, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)