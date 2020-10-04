Crews extinguish flames for second time at Franklin home

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were battling a blaze at home in Franklin on Saturday a short time after it caught fire the night before.

Crews responding to the blaze on Winter Street Friday night thought it was out but had to return just an hour after they left the scene, officials said.

A neighbor had called 911 to report the fire on Saturday morning, fire officials said. Crews fought the flames that had spread back into the attic on Saturday and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“We found fire had rekindled into the attic space and once again, we had to go to two alarms to supress the fire,” an official told 7News at the scene on Saturday.

Those displaced from the fire are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)