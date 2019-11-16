Crews extinguish house fire in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Cohasset Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Hull Street around 8:30 a.m. found smoke billowing out of the home and fire poking out a second floor window, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Higham firefighters assisted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

