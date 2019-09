ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rockland Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning in Rockland.

Crews responding to a house fire on Tirrell Drive found large flames coming from the garage.

The flames started in the garage and spread to the unoccupied house, crews say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

