Crews extinguish house fire in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Wellesley extinguished a home that went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Durant Road around 4:15 a.m. found heavy flames showing from the home and were able to knock it down quickly.

The fire chief says no one was home at the time.

“There was heavy fire showing so I don’t know how long its been burning since, it was pretty much contained to the outside, some interior work had to be done,” he said.

Crews say there is significant damage to the front of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)