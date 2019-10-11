Crews extinguish industrial-sized generator fire in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich firefighters extinguish an industrial-sized generator fire that broke out in the town on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to Quaker Meeting House Road for a reported structure fire found the generator engulfed in fire.

Crews say the blaze was confined to the generator.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sandwich F.F.'s responded yesterday afternoon to Quaker Meeting House Rd for a reported structure fire . F.F.'s arrived to a Industrial sized generator engulfed in fire. The Fire was confined to the generator. pic.twitter.com/uPrkQihm37 — Sandwich Fire (@SandwichFD) October 11, 2019

