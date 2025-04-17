GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a kitchen fire at a Gloucester apartment complex Thursday afternoon, officials said.

At around 12:29 p.m., firefighters responded to 1110 Heights at Cape Ann for reports of a fire inside an apartment, the Gloucester Fire Department said in a statement.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke billowing from the side of the building and put out most of the fire using a water can, fire officials said.

About 10 minutes later, the blaze was completely knocked down, according to the department. Crews stayed on scene and a building inspector examined the structure.

An unspecified number of pets were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being returned to their owners, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

The Gloucester Fire Department said it believes the cause of the fire was accidental.

