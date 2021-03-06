Crews extinguish office building fire in Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Keene, New Hampshire extinguished a fire that broke out at an office building on Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a fire on Castle Street after 6 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from a one-story office building, according to a post from the Keene New Hampshire Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Keene police provided mutual aid and a third alarm was struck due to cold temperatures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2nd alarm fire 105 Castle Street for for in large 1 story office building. All companies working. Mutual Aid to scene and cover. @Firemutualaid @KFDC01 @Local_3265 pic.twitter.com/5qsZC1dzLK — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) March 6, 2021

First arriving units soon encountered heavy smoke and fire. Car 4, E1 and L2 had been dispatched to the master box. Photo credit Paul Szoc.@Firemutualaid @KFDC01 @Local_3265 pic.twitter.com/In9Zf2g5Ci — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) March 6, 2021

Car 4 requested 1st and 2nd alarms soon after arrival. Car 4, C1,C2, E1, L1, L2, A3, T1, R1, A1 with Keene Police and Mutual Aid assigned on scene. Fire under control all crews working extensive overhaul required floor 1 and attic. pic.twitter.com/gqWqi6d676 — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) March 6, 2021

Great fire attack by first arriving companies L2 and E1 with Car 4 fire was rapidly extending. IC quickly requested additional alarms. @KFDC01 @Firemutualaid @Local_3265 pic.twitter.com/dH1YyaK2Re — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) March 6, 2021

3rd alarm for relief Crews requested by IC for overhaul and due to cold. @Firemutualaid @KFDC01 @Local_3265 — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) March 6, 2021

