Crews extinguish office building fire in Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Keene, New Hampshire extinguished a fire that broke out at an office building on Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a fire on Castle Street after 6 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from a one-story office building, according to a post from the Keene New Hampshire Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Keene police provided mutual aid and a third alarm was struck due to cold temperatures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

