Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a house that went up in flames overnight in Brockton

Brockton fire crews responding to a reported blaze on Perkins Avenue found flames and heavy smoke showing from the second floor of a 1.5 story house.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but the house was left damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

