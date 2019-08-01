Crews extinguish pool shed fire in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a pool shed that went up in flames Thursday afternoon in Oxford.

Crews responding to a shed fire around 1:15 p.m. on Cypress Street found the pool shed up in flames with smoke.

The fire was extinguished and overhauled, according to crews.

The electrical inspector was requested to the scene by Chief Belanger.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

