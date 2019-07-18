Crews extinguish porch fire sparked by ‘careless’ disposal of cigarette in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a porch fire that was sparked by ‘careless’ disposal of a cigarette Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

Crews responding to 213 Tyler St. around 3 p.m. found the rear porch up in flames and extinguished the blaze quickly.

A 65-year-old female was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to her face and both arms.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the blaze.

There are no updates on the status of her injuries.

Crews say there is $10,000 in damage.

SFD On Scene 213 Tyler St working fire. pic.twitter.com/PSyfGkyiLw — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) July 18, 2019

