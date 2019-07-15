Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire in Windham, NH

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a tractor-trailer fire that went up in flames Monday morning in Windham, New Hampshire.

Windham crews responding to a reported tractor-trailer fire on Routh 93 Southbound near exit 3 around 8 a.m. found the truck heavily engulfed in flames and up against the guardrail. Crews say the trailer was filled with sand.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was outside of the vehicle walking around when crews arrived.

The damage was contained to the trailer of the truck and the cab was not damaged, crews say.

Crews were able to clear the scene around 9:30 a.m.

New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Department of Transportation Highway Maintenance Personnel remained on scene while Duval Towing removed the truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

