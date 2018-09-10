Crews extinguish vehicle fire at FedEx facility in CT

NORTH HAVEN, CONN. (WHDH) - Connecticut firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at a FedEx facility Monday, the North Haven Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the FedEx building at 347 State St. about 4:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of the 53,000-square foot building, and a burning parcel delivery truck was found inside.

The building was operating at the time, and many employees were inside. Several workers tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers. Officials say their efforts likely helped to prevent the flames from spreading.

At the facility, paramedics evaulated employees and one worker was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

The fire did not spread to any of the other vehicles located inside the facility or other parts of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

