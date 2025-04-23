WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-95 North in Wellesley Wednesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to a car fire in the breakdown lane of the highway, police said in a statement. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters from Wellesley, Newton, and Needham fire responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, police said.

The vehicle was removed from the scene. No additional information was available.

