LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four were hospitalized after a single-car crash Saturday night in Lakeville, and one passenger had to be extricated from the car using hydraulic tools, officials said.

The Lakeville Fire Department responded after getting multiple 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Three of the four people had removed themselves from the car, but when the car collided with trees off the roadway, the fourth passenger was trapped. Crews used the Jaws of Life to free them.

All four were sent to three different hospitals with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

