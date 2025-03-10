LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire tore through a patch of woods in Lowell Monday, fire officials confirmed.

SKY7-HD was over the flames off of Park Avenue. Smoke could be seen hanging in the air.

Firefighters from Lowell and Tewksbury were working together to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

