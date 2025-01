MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage went up in flames in Manchester-by-the-Sea Wednesday night.

Massive flames were seen shooting out from the windows of the structure.

Crews threw sand on the road to stop the water from their hoses from freezing.

Crews said putting out the fire was difficult because of how far back the garage was from the road.

