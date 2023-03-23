BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews took over a parking lot in Boston’s Fort Point area Thursday night as filming continued this week for a movie starring Casey Affleck and Matt Damon.

Crews recorded an action scene at the end of a long day of filming, with a truck seen speeding down Binford Street and slamming through a metal gate for several takes as part of the scene.

Affleck and Damon were seen filming on Cambridge Street in Boston on Wednesday. The pair were back in action again on Thursday.

Spotted in Boston’s Back Bay, Affleck briefly spoke with a 7NEWS camera.

“Filming is going great,” Affleck said.

Affleck and Damon are starring in “The Instigators,” a new Apple movie.

In Back Bay, the 47-year-old, Oscar-winning Affleck took time to pat a dog before cameras started rolling on Thursday.

Nearby, crowds gathered near the corner of Exeter and Marlborough streets as filming got underway.

“I think it’s pretty exciting,” Back Bay resident Susan Gentile said.

There was a whole lot of waiting for people on Exeter Street, peering down an alley which was kept wet with piles of snow being trucked in for a wintery look.

Through the wait, onlookers could catch a glimpse of Damon and Affleck at various points.

One area resident said her fire escape was scouted for Thursday’s shoot, though she said their site didn’t make the cut.

“One of the young tenants came out on the fire escape,” Diana Lumsden said. “They were very excited.”

Filming in the Back Bay continued for several hours Thursday.

Later in the afternoon, crews were seen setting up another scene by City Hall Plaza.

Still later, the nighttime shoot in Fort Point ran until around 7:30 p.m.

