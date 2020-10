BOSTON (WHDH) - A new TV series about Julia Child is filming in Boston.

Crews were filming outside the Union Oyster House for “Julia,” an HBO Max series about the famous chef’s time in the Boston area during the 1950s and 60s.

Sarah Lancashire will play Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce will play her husband Paul.

