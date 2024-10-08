BOSTON (WHDH) - Work crews finalized repairs Tuesday after a sinkhole opened on I-495 in Haverhill, snarling traffic for well over 24 hours.

The state Department of Transportation first shared word of the incident near 8:45 a.m. Officials said a broken water main was to blame and warned it would take until Tuesday afternoon for crews to fully reopen the area.

Though some traffic inched by the site of the sinkhole, the right two lanes of the highway were closed in the area.

In a post on X near 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation shared a photo of ongoing work. Several people could be seen working with an excavator to fill the sinkhole.

MassDOT said all lanes were scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m.

