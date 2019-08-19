Crews finalizing installation of Boston Marathon bombing memorials

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A memorial near the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street is expected to be finished Monday morning, marking the spot where the city changed in a split second more than six years ago.

The memorial honors the deaths of Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell, who were killed on April 15, 2013, along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier and Boston Police Sgt. Dennis Simmonds, who died in the aftermath of the bombings.

The memorial is being set up at the sites of the first and second bombings, which were about 200 yards apart from each other.

Collier and Simmonds’ badges will be included in the pavers surrounding the inscription of the memorial.

Planning began four years ago for the $2 million memorial, which has undergone a substantial redesign to satisfy the hopes and expectations of families who lost loved ones.

The designer of the memorial, artist Pablo Eduardo, worked closely with the impacted families to come up with a design full of symbolism.

“Spiraling metal things that protect a glass center and the glass center you can say represents life,” he said. “Glass is so fragile. We try to protect our own lives because they are so fragile.”

The finished memorial will change the curb line of Boylston Street where the bombs went off, reflecting the fact that the area will never be the same again.

The first picture has two stones combined. They are in honor of Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu. The second picture is the third stone dedicated to Krystle Campbell. A moving, special memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. @7News pic.twitter.com/AH7TcY4TuL — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 19, 2019

The 3 stones to honor the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing have just arrived. This is the special finishing touch to the memorial near the finish line on Boylston Street. @7News pic.twitter.com/My58DUVCwI — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)