Crews find body believed to be motorcyclist from Taunton River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have found a body in the Taunton River and believe it is a motorcycle rider who fell into the river early Sunday morning, officials said.

For the second straight day, the State Police Underwater Recovery Team searched for a 35-year-old Fall River man in the river, which flows southward from Fall River, across the Rhode Island line, and into Mt. Hope Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Police say they believe the man, whose name was not released, was riding a 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when for reasons under investigation was likely thrown over an embankment and into the water below.

The State Police Marine Unit on Sunday recovered articles of clothing but did not locate the operator.

On Monday, police found a body about 1.5 miles downriver from the area police had been searching, but did not confirm it was the motorcyclist.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)