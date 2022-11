LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Lakeville found two people unresponsive after a crash Friday night.

Crews found the two trapped in a car off the road of route 140-South.

The fire department said one of the two people had a medical emergency.

There has not been any update on either person’s condition.

