BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 firefighters and EMTs made an “extensive extrication” of a construction worker from a floor collapse at a massive development in South Boston Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a collapse at the Boston Edison complex on Summer Street at 1:45 p.m. found a floor had collapsed on construction crews, officials said. Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital while one remained trapped.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said more than 100 firefighters helped secure the scene to remove the man, and a surgeon was on scene to help free the man shortly after 5 p.m.

“It’s easier to lose something than to lose a life,” Dempsey said, adding amputation was a “consideration” but not confirming if officials needed to amputate to free the man, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two workers suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Crews were demolishing parts of the old Boston Edison building as part of a huge 1.7 million square foot mixed use retail, residential and office development project approved last year. Dempsey said the building has had “serious problems” in the past.

“The building’s old, it’s weak, you can never tell what’s going to give out,” Dempsey said.

The collapse comes a month after a floor collapse at the Government Center parking garage, which killed a construction worker.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised first responders for their work at the scene and said she was praying for the victims.

“We are sending every prayer for a quick stabilization and recovery,” Wu said. “I am very, very grateful to our first responders today.”

