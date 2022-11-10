STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The sounds of leaf blowers filling the air Thursday as landscaping crews race against the rain.



After crashing ashore in Florida, Hurricaine Nicole was quickly downgraded, but the remnants of the storm are headed this way Friday night into Saturday morning.



DPW crews in Stoneham are scrambling to clear catch basins clogged with leaves.



“It’s always a chess match. You never know what Mother Nature’s gonna throw at you.” Stoneham’s DPW director Brett Gonsalves says they’re bracing for everything from drenching rains to high winds, “It’s a timing issue. When we know something’s coming in, we go out ahead of time. Go clean all those areas out, make sure they’re free and clear.”



Homeowners are being urged to check gutters and secure backyard items that could get blown around in the storm.



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)